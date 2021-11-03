It’s snow joke, London gets a hint of winter overnight

As Jack Skellington might say, 'What’s This?'

And while the iconic character from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was fascinated by his first sight of snow, for those not thrilled to see the white stuff this morning we can assure you it’s not here to stay, yet.

Londoners woke up to a light dusting of snow Wednesday morning, a stark reminder that winter is indeed coming.

However don’t pull out those shovels just yet, the roads and sidewalks are clear and that snow will be gone later this morning.

The high of Wednesday is 6 degrees with a chance of rain or flurries.

Thursday will see a high of 6 degrees and partly sunny.

By the weekend temperatures will be closer to 10 degrees with sunny conditions.

So, the snow did indeed fall last night but we aren’t for a full-fledged winter wonderland just yet.