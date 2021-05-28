‘It’s so exciting’: Overnight camps in Sask. preparing to welcome kids back in reopening plan

Camp Kadesh is one of many camps in the province preparing to welcome kids back onto its campgrounds.

The province announced youth camps will be allowed to operate starting June 20 as part of Step Two of the reopening plan.

“It's so exciting because summer is camp for many of the people that revolve around our camps and to get to do that is just a huge relief,” Camp Kadesh executive director Tim Good told CTV News.

While Good is looking forward to having hundreds of kids back, there are new troubles that come with operating at a short notice.

“How do we actually run that? How do we hire enough staff? And how do we get ready for what would potentially be (ready for) July 1?”

He said some staff were uncertain if they should look for other jobs or to hold off and hope they could work at the camp this year.

He said Camp Kadesh was optimistic that camps would be able to run this summer, despite the pandemic, and they have been stockpiling masks to prepare.

Good said they’re also looking into doing 100 rapid tests a week since they won’t require campers to be vaccinated.

While the camp plans to follow provincial guidelines and physical distancing rules, Good thinks kids will still have the opportunity to have a “normal” summer.

“The fact that they can be outside, there's a lot less restrictions. There's a lot of activities we can do at camp, we can be swimming, we can be in the lake. We can do a lot of things outside that won't change.”

Holly Epp, executive director of Saskatchewan Camps Association, is also excited to welcome back kids to campsites for the social benefits.

“Forming those friendships of having the caring staff, learning new skills, getting out of their comfort zones trying new things and having those successes, those are the value of camp,” Epp said.

Saskatchewan Camps Association looks over 45 member camps and 30 to 40 per cent are hoping to do overnight camps this summer, according to Epp.

But not all camps will be able to switch over in person.

“Some of our camps run programs for campers with more vulnerable situations like health situations, so they just decided the best thing for their participants is to do something virtual or something at home.”