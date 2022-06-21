'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips

A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo.

For the past 20 years, St. Jerome’s Boy has been paying for field trips out of his own pocket.

He recently sent Grade 8 students from four different schools on at trip to Toronto, where they visited the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and watched a Toronto Blue Jays game.

"This is the most excited trip I had went on," said Asmeron Weldai, a Grade 8 student from St. John’s Catholic Elementary. "All of the things that we did, all for me was the first."

St. Jerome’s Boy has supported eight different schools in the region, footing the bill for field trips like bowling and Steckle Farm, plus paying for extras like ice cream trucks.

"It’s something money can’t buy, the feeling I get from all of this happening right now," St. Jerome’s Boy said. "1930s, my dad wen to [St. John’s] schools, and he always talked about this school, so I wanted to bring the full circle back to this school."

He said he doesn’t keep track of how much money he’s spent over the years.

"I just enjoy what is happening right now. Look at all these kids, so much happiness here."

Paul Gladding, the principal at St. John’s, said St. Jerome’s Boy also makes donations to families in the community who are struggling.

"Whether it’s a bike at Christmas, or groceries at a time like a holiday, he’s there a lot," said Gladding. "He’ll just show up and say: 'Paul, give this gift card from Sobeys’s to a needy family that needs some support.'"

To thank and honour him, students at St. John’s planted a purple tree.

"It’s so wonderful," he said. “To think this tree will be here for a long, long time. It’s just such an honour for me.”

St. Jerome’s Boy said his only wish is for others to pay it forward.

"[He’s] so generous and so caring for everybody else," said Gladding. "He could be doing whatever he wants, but he’s happy just doing things for other people."