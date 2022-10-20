'It’s special': La Loche fire chief rescues eagle for the fourth time
The fire chief in La Loche has become known for helping majestic birds of prey.
Derek Herman has rescued a total of four eagles over the past 20 years.
The latest rescue happened earlier this week. Herman said he saw an eagle struggling by a pond in La Loche.
The fire chief said he knew something was wrong with the bird because was not flying properly and let him get close.
“It just sat there for me, let me talk and then I grabbed it,” Herman told CTV News.
Herman housed the eagle, fed it fish and water, and turned it in to conservation officers.
The first time Herman rescued an eagle was in 2002, on the side of a highway. About 10 years later, he saved another eagle by the river, whose leg was trapped.
The third rescue happened in a Muskeg area, similar to the latest situation, Herman saw an eagle struggling to fly and took it in.
“It’s special and feels exciting at the same time,” Herman said.
The latest eagle Herman saved is recovering with vet specialists in Meadow Lake, according to Herman.
