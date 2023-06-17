It’s starting to feel a lot like summer: Temps to reach into the high 20s in Windsor
The official start to the summer season isn’t until Wednesday, but the temperatures forecast for the Windsor region will officially bring the heat beginning this weekend.
According to Environment Canada, Saturday’s forecast will see sunny skies and a high of 26 C, with local smoke possible. With the humidex, the temperature will reach 28 C, while the UV index with peak at nine, or very high.
Overnight Saturday, there will be clear skies with a low of 7 C.
For the latter half of the weekend, sunny skies will continue with sustained winds of 20 km/h late in the morning. The high will reach 27 C, and will feel like 29 C with the humidity.
On Sunday evening, clear skies will remain with a low of 13 C.
For the start to the workweek, the high will reach 27 C with sunny skies.
The average daytime high in Windsor this time of year is 25.7 C.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 29 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 29 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 31 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 32 C.
