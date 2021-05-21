'It’s still disheartening': Windsor gyms, barbers and retailers not happy with delayed reopening

Windsor businesses owners are expressing disappointment after learning details of the Ontario government’s reopening plan.

Curbside pickup is draining for MinaPeach Framing Designs owner Ashley Innes, who was hoping to welcome customers back inside her “non-essential” store soon.

“I was shocked because I thought it would be June 2 at first and they just keep extending and extending,” says Innes.

The provincial government announced a three-step reopening plan on Thursday, which is tied to vaccination rates and will likely start June 14.

Step One allows outdoor dining at four people per table and non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity.

“Even just 15 per cent is better than curbside,” says Innes.

Step Two enables personal services such as nail and hair salons to reopen, possibly around July 5.

“What can I do to avoid a situation like this where I’m scrambling to make ends meet because the government has taken away my livelihood,” says barber William Thibodeau.

Thibodeau is disappointed with the delayed reopening, but not surprised.

“I wasn’t really shocked, this has been par for the course for this administration,” he says.

Step Three would allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen, but that might not be for another two months.

That’s a punch in the gut for Shred gym owner Sawyer Telegdy.

“No matter how much we’ve tried to deem ourselves essential or prove to the government that we are not the problem,” says Telegdy. It’s still disheartening, but not surprising.”

Telegdy wants regional reopening, rather than by sector, especially since the Windsor-Essex region is ahead of the province for COVID-19 vaccinations and key indicators.

“I think it’s confusing that it’s not a regional approach this time, where it was last time,” says Telegdy.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce Rakesh Naidu agrees.

“I think each region may have its challenges or maybe doing extremely well with vaccination so I think maybe a regional approach should’ve been looked into,” says Naidu.

Business owners are hopeful plans may change again, for the better.