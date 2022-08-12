'It’s such a relief': Brantford residents feeling safer after police arrest murder suspects

The arrest of two murder suspects has some Brantford residents expressing relief.

Police spent nearly three weeks looking for the suspects.

Rorey Hill and Jessica Poreba were wanted in the death of a 68-year-old man in Brantford.

The Brantford Police Service issued a media release Thursday night saying the two were taken into custody but shared no other details other than the arrests were made "without incident."

“It’s such a relief and definitely makes us feel a little bit better and for sure helps,” said Sara Marcelli, who lives nearby.

She added: “[It’s] not a safe area, definitely don’t want to raise a family here.”

On July 22, police were called to a home on the corner of Colborne and Drummond Streets in Brantford where they found the body of the 68-year-old man.

Three days later investigators issued arrest warrants for Hill and Poreba, saying they were wanted for first-degree murder in connection to that death.

Police did not say where Hill and Poreba were arrested, but say the suspects were taken into custody without incident on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

According to court documents, the victim was George Russell Hitchon.

Police are not releasing the cause of death at this time, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Those who say they knew the victim call him a kind neighbour.

“The guy was a really nice guy, really sweet guy, said Reta Gabriele, the next-door neighbour. “So it just shocked me.”

She said that they’re grateful the two wanted in his death have been taken off the streets.

“To get him arrested is to save him and save other people so he won’t hurt anybody else,” said Gabriele.

Those that live and work in the area say the arrests are met with a sigh of relief.

“The community is a little bit more safer now,” said David Meron, who lives nearby. “I’m glad they did catch the people, and justice is going to be done.”

Craig Mcintosh, who works nearby added, “they did as much as they could, took a while but they got ‘em.”