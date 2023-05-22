'It's super fun': Caesar Week 2023 comes to an end

Winnipeg's restaurants are waiting to see who will be crowned the winner of Caesar Week 2023.

It was the third annual Caesar Week, running from May 13-21. The promotional restaurant week focusing on Canada's favorite cocktail was the brainchild of Ethan Robson, who came up with the idea while arguing with a friend about which Winnipeg restaurant served the best Caesar.

"It's really taken off, there's a lot of different Caesars and takes on Caesars, and we've opened it up to the public to come in and support their local restaurant," said Robson.

34 Winnipeg restaurants took part this year, including the Smitty's Restaurant & Lounge at Pembina Highway and Grant Avenue. Owner Kaely Dyck said Caesar week is different from the other themed food weeks they do.

"This the first one that's drink-based," she said. "It's super fun, our bartenders get into it and our lounge management gets into it, working together to come up with a Caesar that we think represents Smitty's, and is also really fun for our guests to try."

Caesar Week began in 2021, aiming to bring customers back into restaurants after public health restrictions were lifted. "We were kind of in that limbo period where you had to have food with alcohol as well," said Robson. "So you had a good blend of restaurants being able to participate."

Last year, Robson invited restaurants from other cities to participate, bringing another 40 establishments in Calgary and Kelowna into the Caesar competition.

He's also found a national sponsor in Tobasco brand hot sauce.

Dyck said bartenders and restaurateurs have had a lot of fun coming up with creative and original Caesars. Her restaurant offered up the El Diablo Caesar, made with in-house hot sauce and garnished with a bacon-stuffed jalapeno.

Votes are now being tallied at caesarweek.com. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.

- With files from CTV's Kimberly Rio Wertman