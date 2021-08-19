'It’s super rewarding': Guides help blind and partially sighted paddlers canoe in Saskatoon

This summer marked the first time 67-year-old Hazel Parenteau had been in a canoe.

“I’m retired and sometimes get a little bored, so I thought I’d try something new,” Parenteau says.

Parenteau is part of a group of blind and partially sighted people who go canoeing each week.

The group first practiced in a pool, then advanced to a pond, and now paddle on the South Saskatchewan River.

The blind paddlers get a good feeling for their boat and paddle. Their blind guides sit in the back to steer, describing what’s ahead.

Ron Walsh organizes the weekly paddle.

“It’s super rewarding to have people come out and try things they never dreamt they’d be able to do,” Walsh tells CTV News.

Walsh slowly started losing his vision in his 20s from Retinitis Pigmentosa, a retinal disease.

Since going blind, Walsh has climbed 53 kilometres over the Pacific Coast mountains, canoed 140 kilometres across the Churchill River and started the Blind Adventurer Foundation — helping others enjoy the outdoors..

“A lot of people who are blind, don’t think they are eligible, it’s not for them,” Walsh says, referring to outdoor activities.

“But all of a sudden they see someone else blind doing it, and they realize, just because the club doesn’t have ‘blind’ in the name, doesn’t mean you can’t still do it.”

John McClean, an equipment manager for the Saskatoon Canoe Club, has had to be more mindful of how he gives direction.

“You can’t just say, ‘Look at this, follow me.’ You really have to work on your communication skills,” says McClean, who joins the group on the river.

In some cases, McClean says the blind paddlers have a better feel for their boat’s movement in the water.

“I like paddling and I want other people to like paddling, so whether they can see or not, that’s insignificant. Just get out on the water and have some fun,” McClean says.

And Parenteau says she did have fun.

“Well, it’s a lot of hard work. I was pretty hungry afterwards. I had to go for a snack, I worked up an appetite,” she says, laughing.

