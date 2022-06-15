'It's surreal and shocking': Windsor resident $100,000 richer after saying yes to Encore
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A Windsor retiree had to take a second look at her lottery ticket before realizing she had won $100,000.
Cheryl Parent matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 11 Ontario 49 draw to win her prize.
"I always add ENCORE to my free plays," Parent said. “It definitely paid off this time!”
Parent said she checked her numbers early one morning and initially thought she’d won $1,000.
“I took a closer look and noticed the number eight, which I thought was a six at initially," she said. "It's surreal and shocking."
Parent plans on paying some bills, taking a trip, and investing her winnings for retirement.
The winning ticket was purchased at the appropriately named Lucky's Lottery Center on Ottawa Street in Windsor.
