It's the 57th Georgian Bay Steam, Auto, Gas and Antique Show this weekend
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
With more than 25 tractors at the ready, the 57th annual Georgian Bay Steam Auto, Gas & Antique Show is bound to entertain.
This year features Rumely, a series of oil pull farm tractors that were manufactured between 1910 and 1930.
The Georgian Bay Steam, Auto, Gas and Antique Association purchased 40 acres on Victoria Street West in Cookstown, creating a permanent home for its displays, demonstrations and pulls.
This year’s show features heavy horse pulls, garden tractor games, a corn roast, live music and a talent contest for both young and old.
The show is set to run July 29 to Aug. 1 at 4635 Victoria Street West in Cookstown.
-
Airdrie man faces charges after crashing truck twice Wednesday nightAn Airdrie man faces charges after allegedly crashing a silver Dodge truck into a light pole in an Airdrie neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Hwy 401A woman has been transported to hospital after an SUV pulling a camper lost control and rolled on Highway 401 eastbound near Homer Watson Boulevard.
-
Fewer people visiting N.B. ERs, but staffing shortages so severe system can’t keep up: advocatesOver the last month, long wait times, closed emergency departments and two deaths have exposed the pressure on emergency health care in New Brunswick – some say, like never before.
-
Woman robbed at knifepoint in Dartmouth, N.S.: Halifax policeHalifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery that happened in Dartmouth Wednesday night.
-
Inflation fears loom large in contract talks between Steelworkers, Algoma SteelWith the collective agreement set to expire at the end of the month, Algoma Steel says it is offering workers a raise of 10.6 per cent over three years.
-
Man dies after shooting in northern AlbertaA 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodland Cree First Nation earlier this week.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault investigationWindsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
-
This Sask. park was named a hidden gem by Scouts CanadaA Saskatchewan park has been named a hidden gem for camping by Scouts Canada following a survey of its members.
-
Man accused of threatening Saskatchewan premier no-show for trial, warrant issuedA judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of threatening the Saskatchewan premier and the province's chief medical health officer.