'It’s the kind of surprise that has you questioning reality': London, Ont. man wins $25,000 a year for life

A retiree from London is looking forward to a “spontaneous lifestyle” — and possibly even getting a dog — after he won $25,000 a year for life during an October draw and opted for the lump sum payment.

According to a release from OLG, Martin Beyer of London matched all five main numbers to win a prize of $25,000 a year for life with Daily Grand in the Oct. 30, 2023 draw.

Martin opted for a lump sum payment of $500,000.

A regular lottery player for the last three years, Martin said he purchased his ticket online out of convenience.

“I choose the same numbers every time. I almost didn’t purchase a ticket for this draw but changed my mind last minute because it was a super draw,” he said.

The 62-year-old retiree said he saw an email from OLG come through that looked different from others he had received.

“I logged into my account and saw I had won $25,000 a year for life. I thought, ‘Wow is this for real?’ I was double and triple checking to make sure,” he said. “It’s the kind of surprise that has you questioning reality. I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

So what does Martin plan to do with his new windfall?

He said he has always taken a carefree approach to life and that the lotto winnings will fund his spontaneous lifestyle.

“I will enjoy and treat myself to some upgraded experiences along the way,” he said. “I’m also considering getting a dog to enjoy my increased quality of life with!”

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.