It’s the little things: CMHA opens 'Comfort Closet'
The Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association can now offer the basic necessities of life to clients in crisis.
The idea was created by Bianca and Pat Montaleone.
“We are happy to support CMHA-WECB and the community in a small way,” Bianca Montaleone stated in a news release. “Everyday essentials are needed daily not just at the holidays. It is important for us to give back and pave the way for our children.”
The “Comfort Closet” is stocked with everything from toiletries to clothing, non-perishable food to gift cards.
“We can’t thank the Montaleone’s enough for their generosity, the impact of which is felt by our clients on a daily basis,” stated Dr. Sonja Grbevski, CEO, CMHA-WECB.
It is part of the CMHA’s Client Assistance Fund, which offers clients up to $250 per year to help pay for things like transportation, groceries or unexpected expenses.
According to the news release, $25,000 has already been given to clients since the fund was established more than five years ago.
-
Barrie City Councillor Mike McCann sets sights on mayor's chairAnother Barrie city councillor hopes to become the city's next mayor in October.
-
Halfway Lake hikers saved by app that allowed police to find themA cellphone app was key in rescuing three hikers who went missing in the late evening of July 17 at Halfway Provincial Park.
-
Saskatoon Red Lobster closed after alarm, sprinklers fail to trigger during deep fryer blazeA blaze that started in a deep fryer caused $20,000 in damage to a restaurant in the 2500 block of Eighth Street East, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
-
Veteran Calgary police officer charged after investigation into 'indecent act'A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been charged following an investigation into what police call an 'indecent act.'
-
-
Ontario hospital workers unions demand action to address staffing shortages as ERs forced to shut downTwo unions representing 70,000 hospital workers in Ontario say an “all-hands-on deck-approach” is needed now to address the ongoing hospital staffing crisis, which is leading to the closure of emergency rooms across the province.
-
Murder plot: B.C. man who pleaded guilty in another homicide sentenced for shooting that never happenedA man formerly convicted in a British Columbia homicide case will spend years behind bars for his role in another murder plot.
-
Hanover collision leaves 73-year-old man in serious conditionA collision involving a pick-up truck driver and a motorized scooter in a parking lot has left one man in serious condition.
-
‘I’m literally David versus Goliath’: Jessica Peebles enters race for Winnipeg’s mayorThe newest candidate for Winnipeg’s mayoral race says she doesn’t expect to win this fall's civic election but hopes her ideas can still help change the city.