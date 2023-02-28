'It's the most zeroes I am ever going to see': Two northern Ontario groups catch lottery windfalls

A couple from Sagamok First Nation and a trio of coworkers from North Bay have won big prizes playing lottery games.

NORTH BAY TRIO

Patti Chamberlian, Judith McIntyre and Karin O'Reilly work in the financial industry together and have been playing the lottery as a group for six years, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Tuesday morning.

They won $1 million in the Sept. 30 Lotto Max draw.

"I checked our ticket on the OLG app and thought, 'Oh my, that's a lot of zeroes,' I couldn't believe it. I took a screenshot and immediately sent it to Judith and Karin," Chamberlain said.

McIntyre said she didn't believe the news at first.

"I thought it was a joke when I saw the text, and said, 'Are you kidding me,'" she said.

"When I realized it was real, I said, 'Let’s bring out the wine!' I was so excited."

"I know Patti doesn’t kid around, but it was still hard to believe," O'Reilly said.

"I felt so appreciative – like all the stars aligned that day."

The winners said they haven’t made any plans to spend the money yet.

"We wanted to see the cheque first – seeing is believing," O'Reilly said.

"I see a nice trip in our future. Hawaii, Paris and Las Vegas are on our bucket list."

Their winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Lavery Street in North Bay.

COUPLE FROM SAGAMOK FIRST NATION

Norma Solomon and Michael Bucknell, both 60 years old, won the top prize of $250,000 playing the Instant Poker Night scratch ticket, OLG said in another news release Tuesday morning.

The couple, who lives about 114 kilometres west of Sudbury, said they have been playing instant scratch tickets together for 12 years.

"I played this ticket. When I saw I won big, it was unbelievable," Solomon said.

"I took it to the retailer and when I saw Big Winner appear I was so excited. I was trying to contain my excitement."

Bucknell said the news didn't hit him until he saw the numbers on the ticket checker at the store.

"It's the most zeroes I am ever going to see! It feels surreal," he said.

"This experience is hard to describe. It feels great."

The couple plans to use the winnings to pay off their truck, put a down payment on a home and buy a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Their winning ticket was purchased at Tanner's Your Independent Grocer on Centre Street in Espanola.

Earlier this month, a first-year university student in Sault Ste. Marie won $48 million, making lottery history.