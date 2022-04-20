'It's the place': Daisy Edgar-Jones and Pedro Pascal discuss Calgary's Model Milk on 'Late Late Show' appearance

Two stars who have been in Calgary over the last year to film separate Hollywood projects shared stories about their love for a local eatery, Banff, and the northern lights while appearing on an American talk show this week.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been in Alberta to film the FX mini series Under the Banner of Heaven with co-star Andrew Garfield, while Pedro Pascal has been in the province shooting scenes for HBO's The Last of US.

Both Edgar-Jones and Pascal were guests on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday.

When asked by Corden how she deals with homesickness, Edgar-Jones, who is British, shared a story about her time in southern Alberta.

"There was a point when I was filming in Calgary and I was watching Ted Lasso and he started eating (British snack) Hula Hoops… I started crying," she shared. "It just made me really miss home."

When Corden pointed out both stars have been filming in Calgary recently, Edgar-Jones turned to Pascal and said "oh my god, have you been to Model Milk?"

"I've been to Model Milk," Pascal replied.

"It's the place!" Edgar-Jones exclaimed.

Corden admitted he'd never been to Calgary, and asked the pair what to do if he visits.

"Go to Banff," Edgar-Jones said.

"Banff is the most beautiful place… but then it's called 'Banff,'" she said, joking about the town's name. "We actually made a video when we were in Banff where we just went to different places and said 'Banff.'"

"There's no way to say it like you're not annoyed," Corden joked.

"You've got to go to Banff," Pascal said. "You can go dog sledding."

The conversation turned to Edgar-Jones' love of the northern lights, which she saw while in Finland.

"I saw them in Calgary," Pascal said. "We were driving from Calgary to Edmonton to go and shoot … I was like 'what is that?' and they're like 'that's the northern lights.'"

"It was one of the most unbelievable things that I've ever seen."

In Alberta we have northern lights that tinkle and culinary spots like @ModelMilkBistro that the stars can’t stop raving about - just ask @DaisyEdgarJones of Under the Banner of Heaven or @PedroPascal1 of #TheLastofUs �� �� pic.twitter.com/XDu417R55x

According to the ACTRA Alberta website, The Last of Us will finish filming in Calgary and the surrounding area by the end of May, while Under the Banner of Heaven premiers on April 28.

'It's always really exciting': Model Milk happy to host celebrities

Joe Dort, director of operations for Model Milk, says it was "really exciting" to see the eatery talked about on a big talk show.

"It's good for the restaurant, it's really nice for the staff."

Dort said after two years of constantly pivoting to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, it was nice to have something so positive happen.

"We had the opportunity to host them a few times," he said of Edgar-Jones and Pascal.

It's not the first time the restaurant has accommodated Hollywood stars.

"We had quite a few different people roll through here. We had The Revenant crew a few years ago, Tom Hardy and Leo (DiCaprio) and the director Alejandro (González Iñárritu). Michael Caine has dined with us before. It's always really exciting."

Model Milk just celebrated its 10th anniversary this month, and Dort says recognition like this helps the venue stand out in Calgary's competitive dining landscape.