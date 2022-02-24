'It's the story of our community,' Preserving City of Barrie's history

The City of Barrie celebrated Heritage Week by handing out its annual heritage awards to buildings, individuals or groups who have contributed to preserving community heritage, awareness and commitment to historical conservation.

Six winners were announced this year, including:

47 Rodney Street in the residential category,

94 Dunlop Street East and 178 Bayfield Street in the commercial category,

Sir Robert Barrie and Grey & Simcoe Foresters Regimental Museum in the group category.

"Nominations are accepted all year round, and then the committee, at some point, decides who gets the award," explained Barrie councillor and Heritage Committee chair Clare Riepma.

Riepma said remembering and honouring Barrie's history is an important part of the cities culture.

"It really boils down to, it's the story of our community," he added.

The winners receive a photograph of their building and a certificate.

Sue Murdoch, the Rodney Street residence owner, said she is happy to be sharing the history of her home through the award.

"We often sit here and think if these walls could talk, the stories would be extraordinary."

The house was built in 1849 and was home to the first headmaster in Barrie.

It still has its original wallpaper, artwork and even some furniture.

"It's a very significant house architecturally, historically, says a lot about the history of Barrie and the history of Canada."

Murdoch, a professional heritage consultant and author, said it was very important to her to preserve its history when she first purchased the house.

"Sitting here and imagining the people who were here discussing the start of Canada and all the other achievements that happened in Barrie. They probably had conversation and drinks," she joked.

Riepma said they would continue honouring and showing the value of Barrie's historical neighbourhoods through the award program.

Heritage Week in Ontario runs from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27.

More information on this year's winners and community heritage can be found here.