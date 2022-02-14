'It's the time:' Medical expert supports Ontario's move to lift restrictions

On Monday, the Ontario government announced it was lifting restrictions on several businesses ahead of schedule, a move Dr. Sohail Gandhi said he supports.

"I absolutely believe it's the time to start easing the restrictions. I think the numbers justify it," the Stayner doctor and former president of the Ontario Medical Association said.

Starting Thursday, the province will increase indoor limits on social gatherings to 50 and bump outdoor limits to 100.

Capacity limits where proof of vaccination is required, including but not limited to restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas, and casinos, will be removed.

While the province said it would scrap the vaccine certificate program in March, Dr. Gandhi argued it's pointless to continue.

"There's really no reason to carry it on for another couple of weeks."

While Dr. Gandhi continues to focus on hospitalization numbers, businesses welcome the easing measures.

"How could you not be happy?" John Tselikis owns Theo's Eatery in Orillia and said after five decades in the restaurant business, he is hopeful he can convince his staff that it's time to return to work.

"Before the pandemic, we had almost 65 staff, open seven days a week. Now we're down to about 45 staff, maybe 50."

Tselikis said the lockdowns and capacity limitations forced him to close his restaurant on Sundays and Mondays.

"Which is unprecedented for us and for most restaurants."

And it's not just business owners applauding the news that measures are lifting, customers are ready to get back to enjoying the things they once took for granted, like breakfast at their favourite spot.

"I'm really looking forward to this," said Barrie resident Karen Wilkinson as she sat for a meal at a restaurant.

Dr. Gandhi said while COVID-19 isn't going away, the focus now is on learning to live with the virus.

"I think we need to remind ourselves to the fact that COVID will always be around, and we need to figure out a way to live a normal life even though there will be a low level of COVID in our air."

ONTARIO MOVES TO NEXT REOPENING PHASE

Starting Feb. 17, the province will move to the next phase of its reopening plan, which includes lifting the measures mentioned above, plus:

Allowing 50 per cent of usual seating at sports arenas, concert venues and theatres;

Increasing capacity limits to 25 per cent in remaining high-risk settings that require proof of vaccination, including nightclubs, restaurants that have a dance floor;

Increasing capacity limits for indoor weddings, funerals, religious services, rites or ceremonies.

EFFECTIVE MARCH 1

The province announced it would remove capacity limits on all remaining indoor public settings and end the vaccination certificate program that requires proof of vaccine status to be provided to enter certain indoor settings.

However, business owners and public health units may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination despite the province lifting the measure.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides