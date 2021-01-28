Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations says it's time for Canada to have a First Nations governor general now that Julie Payette has resigned from the role.

The national chief of the political advocacy organization says having a First Nations person as governor general would send a strong message to young people who would see themselves reflected at the highest levels in Canada.

He also says having more First Nations people at all levels of government -- and on the Supreme Court -- would reflect the diversity of Canada and be a move toward reconciliation.

Bellegarde, who is not seeking re-election as national chief next summer, says he has not been formally approached by "any person in decision-making authority" regarding the job.

Michele Audette, who was a commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, says appointing an Indigenous person as governor general would be a "historic" move.

She also says that whoever ends up being named, no matter their background, must acknowledge Canada's colonial history.

