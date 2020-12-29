Medicine Hat Police Chief Andy McGrogan is set to retire December 31, ending a 40 year career with the local force.

“I came out here to visit my brother for two weeks 41 years ago,” said McGrogan. “I haven’t been back.”

McGrogan grew up in Kingston, Ontario, and had originally applied for a job with the Ontario Provincial Police.

While he was in Medicine Hat waiting to hear back, McGrogan met a girl, and saw an ad posted by the local police, who were looking for new recruits.

“I applied and they hired me, always with the intent of going back.”

Instead he got married and raised a family in the Hat. ‘I have no regrets. It has been fantastic,” added McGrogan.

During his time in the “Gas City” McGrogan has experienced most aspects of policing, including patrol duties, six years on the canine team, commander of the tactical team, and was involved with criminal investigation and professional standards and development.

“I’ve had five or six jobs all in one,” said McGrogan. “What a cool way to spend 40 years."

Policing has obviously changed since McGrogan joined the force on November 24, 1980. “I think of the training we really didn’t have.”

He said the culture, training, and even approach to policing is much different now. But one thing that hasn’t changed, is the people officers deal with.

“Even that is changing with the issues around methamphetamines,” reflected McGrogan, ”but the basic skill of going out, and interacting, and being reasonable and respectful and all of that hasn’t changed. But everything else around it totally has.”

There have been tense and sometimes stressful incidents of course, including floods, standoffs, suicides, high speed chases, hostage takings and several horrific murders.

McGrogan credits the support of his wife, co-workers and executive team for helping him through those difficult cases. In the old days, there were no systems in place to help officers cope with stress.

“Usually it was choir practice,” said McGrogan. “Everybody getting together and drinking, which as we all know solves nothing.”

Looking back, the outgoing Chief said getting together and talking about the incidents was probably a good thing. “We didn’t even realize we were debriefing and defusing.”

While he has witnessed some tragic events, McGrogan said he managed to avoid one of his greatest fears; having to respond to the violent death of a police officer.

“I’m very thankful for that.”

There have also been many fun, and even humorous events over the years, recalling the time when one of his former classmates inadvertently climbed into the back seat of his patrol car after conducting a traffic stop.

“He got the gears from this guy really bad," said McGrogan. “He was pi__ed right off and jumped in and slammed the door shut before he realized he put himself behind the silent patrolman.”

McGrogan said they could hear the member on the radio, quietly asking if somebody could come by Gershaw Drive.

“We get there and we can’t see this member, and all of a sudden his head pops up out of the back seat.”

McGrogan said the officer had locked himself with his lights going, in the middle of a four lane highway.

“To this day if you ask him about it, he doesn’t want to talk about it.”

McGrogan said policing has been so much fun, that it hasn’t really seemed like a job. While he has no immediate plans, he said he is curious about what the future holds, and is leaving on his own terms.

“I’m happy to leave. It’s time. It’s time for a fresh face, for someone else to give the direction. It’s good all around I think.”

Calgary Police Service Superintendent Mike Worden will take over as Chief of the Medicine Hat Police Service on January 4.

Worden, who grew up in the Hat, has been with the Calgary police for 25 years, serving in a number of senior positions.