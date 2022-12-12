'It’s time': New Strathroy fire hall plan progressing

All signs indicate a new fire hall is coming to Strathroy, Ont.

Strathroy-Caradoc Council has approved a plan to prepare architectural drawings and a site plan.

The new fire hall would replace the current hall built in 1975. It sits on a block bound by Metcalfe, Zimmerman and East Centre streets.

If approved by council, it is estimated the new hall will cost between $7 and $10 million.

“It would be funded with a mix of grants, donations and reserve funds,” confirmed Rob Lilbourne, the director of community services for Strathroy-Caradoc.

The new fire hall would be built next to the current hall.

Lilbourne hopes construction could begin as early as next summer.

Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Chief Brent Smith said “it’s time” when referring to the potential of the new hall.

He said five fire trucks are currently cramped into the existing building, with two more parked outside.

Along with improved health and safety, he said the new hall will alleviate overcrowding for five full-time staff and 25 volunteer firefighters.

“Definitely more storage for our trucks for sure,” Smith said. “There is more room for gear for our firefighters, more room for training. And a backup emergency operations centre for emergency management in the municipality as well.”

Smith added the plan calls for the fire department to remain in its current building until it is able to seamlessly transfer to the new one.