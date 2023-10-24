'It's time': Southern Sask. slammed with fall snowfall

Southern Saskatchewan was hit with its first snowfall of the season Tuesday morning.

Regina received an estimated five centimetres in the early hours of the morning.

“Get out those winter boots,” said meteorologist Terri Lang. “It’s time.”

This type of snowfall is common in fall on the prairies, bringing with it snow and ice-covered roads.

“Often the first snowfall of the year when there is warmer, fall-like temperatures, it creates really slippery conditions,” Lang said.

Due to the warmer temperatures seen over the weekend, the ground melted the snow when it fell.

As temperatures lowered through the morning, the water on roads froze, leading the City of Regina to leave plowing for another day.

“We focused on ice control,” said manager of roadway operations Tyler Bien.

The city says main roadways and intersections were targeted with salt, ice melt and sand.

“Then we let the cars and tires help with [clearing the streets],” Bien added.

REMINDERS FOR DRIVERS

SGI reminded drivers of a few practical things they can do to keep roads safer this season.

“Adjust for road conditions,” said manager of media relations Tyler McMurchy. “Give yourself more time to react.”

McMurchy said slowing down and increasing following distance are just a couple ways drivers can allow themselves the necessary time to react, especially on icy roads.

“Other drivers on the road are also adjusting to winter driving conditions,” he added. “Have some patience and make sure everyone gets to where they want to go safely.”

Something as simple as clearing your car of all snow can make visibility for other drivers better.

“[They] need to be able to see you,” McMurchy said. “And you need to be able to see as well.”

While no one expects to be in an emergency, CAA Saskatchewan believes it’s best for everyone to be prepared.

“That ‘just in case’ should always be in the back of your mind,” said senior communications specialist Angel Blair. “Be prepared so you can stay calm. That will help you through those situations.”

However, if anyone needs a hand this season, CAA Sask. has more than 200 tow trucks to help them out.

Giving emergency workers and snowplows space to work on roadways is key.

“Pull over. Slow down,” Blair said.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Regina Police Service responded to a total of 12 collisions.

EL NIÑO

Lang said this winter is forecasted to be dryer and warmer than average in western Canada.

Those warmer than average temperatures could mean rain and freezing rain is more common than snow.

“Every winter is different,” Lang added. “We’ll have to see what this one brings.”

Lang also believes the snow that fell Tuesday may not stick around.

“It will be on the ground at least a couple days,” she said. “But it’s a little early for this type of snowfall to stay.”