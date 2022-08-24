'It’s tiring for us': Guelph Black Heritage Society faces string of vandalism

From cut phone lines to feces left at the building’s front doors, the Guelph Black Heritage Society says they’ve once again been the target of vandalism.

The president of Guelph Black Heritage Society says on Sunday morning, the bench outside of the building, honouring her father, was pulled from the ground and flipped over.

Denise Francis told CTV News she and her mother found the bench flipped over, making it that much more heartbreaking.

She says she could not believe it had been vandalized, considering the size and weight of the bench.

While she says these incidents of vandalism have been happening at Heritage Hall on Essex Street consistently, this particular act was hard to take in.

“It’s tiring for us and we’re not sure why. We have our suspicions why, it seems the more we do in terms of elevating our Black community and our mission and vision, things seem to increase,” said Francis.

The bench has now been brought inside for safe keeping where it will be kept until it’s reinstalled.