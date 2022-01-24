'It’s too dangerous': Home hit by vehicle, heavy snowfall prompts warning for drivers

There is a renewed sense of urgency for Michelle Walpole after seeing the damage done to her father-in-law’s home Monday morning.

“Something has to be done because it's too dangerous,” she said.

A cube van blew the stop sign at County Road 46 and Naylor Side Road in Lakeshore and barreled into the home at the dead end.

OPP say the van clipped a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection before crossing County Rd. 46.

“He normally is sitting at that kitchen table early in the morning and he would have died this time had, my brother in law kind of seen it coming and they got out of the way,” said Walpole.

Luckily there were no injuries.

The family would like to see a warning light installed at the intersection, at the end of a road that has a posted speed limit of 80 km an hour.

Walpole estimates the home has been hit six times since she married into the family 22 years ago.

“They've hit this house so many times that every room has been remodeled but this time it doesn't look like it's even fixable. I don't know what they're going to do,” said Walpole.

A 24-old man from Essex has been charged with careless driving. OPP won’t say the collision is weather related but are urging drivers to ensure all windows inside their car are clear and they are using full headlights.

“It’s important to see and be seen,” said OPP Constable Stephen Duguay.

He says there were 10 collisions in the county this weekend.

In Windsor Monday, there were nine collisions according to Windsor police. None of the collisions involved serious injury.

The City of Windsor has deployed their entire fleet of salt trucks.

City trucks will continue to clear off main roads and will move into residential areas if snowfall hits ten centimeters. Drivers are asked to be patient while on the road.

Phong Nguy, executive director of operations, says not too closely, “because we don't want to spray your vehicle with salt. Give us some room to work and just be patient with us. We're doing the best we can.”

“Take your time. There's no rush to get anywhere,” Duguay adds. “If you're coming up to an intersection, traffic lights, give yourself enough stopping distance in case you hit some ice.”