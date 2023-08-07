'It's unbelievable': Cambridge community rallies for boy with leukemia

Daxton McTavish was just an average five-year-old boy, who enjoyed playing basketball and going to school with friends, before receiving a diagnosis last April that his family would never forget.

“He was not feeling too well for a good week,” said Daxton’s father, Jerome.

Out of an abundance of caution, Daxton’s mother Courtney, took him to McMaster Children’s Hospital.

“Saturday morning, my wife called me and that’s when we got the news that he had leukemia,” said Jerome.

Daxton was diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood system that affects his strength and energy.

“We were told about two, two and a half years of treatment. Right now, we’re at McMaster four to five times a week for his chemo treatments,” said Jerome. “[He’s] sick a lot. A lot of body weight lost, hair loss and I just really want my boy back to how he was.”

After hearing the news, the family’s close friend launched a GoFundMe page, which has already raised more than $6,800.

“I just wanted to be able to help them in some way,” said Vanessa Warren.

The support didn’t stop there.

A group of Dominos Pizza locations began selling one-topping, medium pizzas from Aug. 2-3, with all proceeds going back to the McTavish family.

“When I heard about this story, it was very touching. So I got in touch with my franchise and then we went to some local businesses,” said Brittany MacIntyre, a Dominos manager.

The campaign raised an additional $6,500.

“It’s unbelieveable,” said Jerome. “Unbelievable when a community comes together. I can’t thank them enough.”

Now, the family is looking forward with hope, awaiting the day Daxton can ring the bell that will signify his treatments were successful and he has conquered cancer.

“Hopefully Daxton can ring that bell. For myself and the family, it really showed that Daxton had a village behind him,” said Warren.