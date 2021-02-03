Dozens of people who violated public health orders in B.C. were handed tickets over the past two weeks, with the province's public safety minister calling their actions selfish.

In a news release Tuesday, which also announced a renewed state of emergency in B.C., the province revealed another 113 tickets have been handed out.

In total, since the fines were first introduced on Aug. 21, 806 tickets have been issued in the province.

"It's unbelievable that some people still refuse to put the safety of people and communities above their own selfish needs," said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety, in a news release.

"The vast majority of British Columbians are doing the right thing, but there are some who continue to ignore the rules or bend them to suit their own purposes."

Of the 113 new tickets, 22 were $2,300 fines issued to business owners or event organizers breaking the health order on gatherings and two were $2,300 tickets given for breaking the food and liquor serving premises order.

Another 89 tickets costing $230 each were given to individuals who didn't comply with direction from law enforcement.

During that two-week period, five more Quarantine Act violation tickets were issued, totalling nearly $5,500. Since the pandemic began, 90 of those tickets have been handed out across the province.

"We're all in this pandemic together, and the only way out of it is together," Farnworth said.

"For those who still don't get that, we will continue to take measures to protect British Columbians from your actions."

Current public health orders severely limiting social gatherings in the province are set to expire on Friday unless they're renewed. B.C.'s top health officials are expected discuss those measure in an afternoon news conference on that day.