Kevin Siddall Baseball Invitational returns with largest turnout ever

The eighth annual Kevin Siddall Baseball Invitational wrapped up at Mic Mac Park Sunday following the event’s return from a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Forty-eight teams were scheduled to play 84 games over the three-day event with officials saying it’s the biggest turnout in the tournament’s history.

“It's unbelievable,” said Mark Rajsigl, president of the Windsor Stars Baseball Club. “The outreach of the community and the support that we do have that honour this and the baseball community too, we have teams from Whitby, Oshawa, all through southwestern Ontario. We get great support all the way through.”

Kevin Siddall and his family were a big part of the Windsor Stars Baseball organization. Kevin played ball from the age of four until he was diagnosed with lymphoma at age 14.

“It is true and dear to our hearts. The Siddall family means a tremendous amount to us. What we realize what we can do, the money is doing in the local community,” Rajsigl said. “It just means so much and it's unbelievable that people and the teams from all around actually understand why we're doing this and come and support and we get to play at a great facility here too. So, that's an added bonus.”

During the pandemic, a bottle drive garnered more than $22,000 for the charities in Siddall’s name.

To date the Kevin Siddall Invitational has raised $88,000 for the Ronald McDonald House, Childcan and We Care for Kids.

Organizers said they expect to know how much was raised this year in a couple of weeks.