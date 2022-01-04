'It's very concerning': Catalytic converter thefts climb significantly in Manitoba in 2021

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) dealt with a massive spike in claims for catalytic converter thefts in 2021 compared to the previous year.

In 2020, MPI recorded 371 claims for converter thefts with November having the highest number of thefts at 68.

2021 was a completely different situation as MPI reported 1,496 catalytic converter thefts between January and November. May 2021 had the highest number of thefts with 190.

"It's very concerning," said Brian Smiley with MPI. "There are a number of theories behind the theft of catalytic converters. There are precious materials in these devices which are being stolen and sold to various scrap metals or disposed of. We can only assume some of these thefts are related to people looking to make fast cash, some might be drug-related, some might be addiction-related."

To replace a converter, Smiley said the price ranges between $1,500 and $2,500.

If Manitobans need to replace a stolen converter, they have to pay a portion of that price as part of a Betterment Fee.

The fee is based on how many kilometres are on a person's vehicle and the more kilometres, the higher the Betterment Fee is.

The maximum MPI used to have was 60 per cent of the cost, but due to the spike in converter thefts, Smiley said the max has now been dropped to 20 per cent.

Smiley said this kind of theft is something that is hard to prevent as it can happen at any time of day.

"But people might be well advised to contact their local trusted mechanic or repair outlet for further information on what they could possibly purchase to prevent the theft of a catalytic converter," he said, noting he is aware of anti-theft technology but it isn't available in Manitoba yet.

MPI says the claim numbers could change as more claims are updated.