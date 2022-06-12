‘It's very disappointing’: N.B. government criticized for changing Truth and Reconciliation Day motion

People in New Brunswick are reacting to the provincial government’s removal of the term "unceded" land from a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The original motion was submitted in the New Brunswick legislature last week by Green Party leader David Coon. His motion specified that the province is located on the "unceded and traditional homelands" of the Wolastoqiyik, Mi'kmaq, and Peskotomuhkatiyik nations.

"The small-mindedness of the conservative’s government to change the preamble, the whereas clauses, to suit their take on Indigenous people and First Nations was uncalled for and disrespectful," said Coon on Sunday.

Government’s amendment to the motion removed the word “unceded", replacing it with a phrase describing the province as the "historical homeland" of the three First Nations. That version of the motion passed in the house on Friday.

On Sunday, people at an Indigenous arts event shared their reaction.

"It's unfactual,” said Fredericton resident Shanthi Bell. “We did a series on the treaties for Treaty Day and in the original treaties that were signed none of them said we surrender our territory. The only thing that potentially gets close to it, is saying that we won't attack settlements and new settlements.”

"I believe it’s time on many levels that respectfully First Nations people, Inuit, and Métis get recognized for the territory that we live on,” said Walter Jerome from Gesgapegiag First Nation, in Quebec.

"It's very disappointing,” said Corrina Merasty, a member of Saint Mary’s First Nation. “We worked very, very hard to show that we are here. And in respect to the Peace and Friendship Treaty that was signed, it is to negotiate and be at the table. Did they ask us if we if we didn't want to be acknowledged? No, you are to acknowledge.”

Mi’Gmaq chiefs in New Brunswick were quick to criticise government's move. Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc. co-chairs, Chief George Ginnish and Chief Rebecca Knockwood wrote in a release: “The Mi’gmaq Chiefs are disappointed to see that the Minister of Aboriginal Affairs continues to take actions that deny our rights. For a government to deny our ongoing relationship with our territory is an attack on the Mi’gmaq as a people.”

On Friday, Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters his government amendments are directly related to current land claims by First Nations against the province, which are currently before the court.

"I think the government, the premier, could make good on the next step which would be to declare or bring forward a bill to create a statutory holiday on September the 30th,” Coon said.

CTV News reached out to the province’s Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and was told she was not available for comment on Sunday.