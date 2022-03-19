'It's very emotional': B.C.'s Ukrainian community grateful for continuing flood of support

British Columbia’s Ukrainian community is deeply touched by the ongoing fundraisers and gestures of support for the war-ravaged nation, weeks after Russia first invaded.

Members of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress of Vancouver were busy making perogies for an upcoming fundraiser at a New Westminster church on Saturday, but expressed gratitude for the many people throughout the greater community trying to do their part to help.

“For them to see what happens in Ukraine and have such an outpouring and so many offers of help, especially from locals, from non-Ukrainians, it's very heartwarming and very emotional," said president and spokesperson Iryna Shyroka.

On Friday, the Red Cross announced that Canadians had already donated $45 million to their humanitarian relief efforts, but that figure was only accurate as of March 10, and many individuals, organizations and companies have opened their wallets since then.

Thanks to donors and @CanadaDev , as of March 10, the Canadian Red Cross has already contributed $45 million to help people impacted by the #Ukraine humanitarian crisis. pic.twitter.com/LAslEA4c8L

BEAUTIFUL AND DELICIOUS FUNDRAISER FROM LOCAL FRENCH BAKERIES

Faubourg Bakery owner Franck Point teamed up with another patisserie, Chez Cristophe, to create special macarons in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag on Saturday, with proceeds from their annual Macaron Day fundraiser going to Ukrainian relief efforts.

"When you're in Canada, you feel kind of powerless about the situation in Ukraine," Franck said, describing being in France the day Russia invaded the country and being horrified by the developments ever since.

“We contribute in our way, as much as we can."

He is donating $2 from each macaron sold, keeping only enough to cover his material costs, in the hope he can sell out – which would mean a $7,000 contribution.

POIGNANT AND PERSONAL GESTURE OF SUPPORT

For Greg Vaudry, support for the people of Ukraine comes in the form of colourful balloon flowers he’s been creating and placing throughout Port Moody in the hope of encouraging the general public to think about the hardships of Ukraine’s people, particularly the children who’ve already died in the conflict.

Initially, he was making blue and yellow flowers to honour each fallen child, but he has since expanded his palette as supplies have run short and he honours allies in the conflict, and children who’ve lost their lives in other wars.

“It’s for Ukrainian people, for Polish people and all the help they're doing for their neighbours," he said. “It helps me, I've been off work with post-traumatic stress disorder for 14 months and this is my therapy."

Saturday morning, Vaudry recruited others to help spread his message of support. With truckloads of the bulky inflated blooms, he gave hikers heading up the Coquitlam Crunch a stem to plant along the route; it created a bright spray of colour in the otherwise drab brush.