'It’s very nice': Sask. woman wins $100K playing Lotto 6-49

A woman from Rosthern, Saskatchewan has won $100,000 on a Lotto 6-49 ticket.

Jennifer Roth said she decided to check her ticket after hearing about a winner in the province.

“I read about a winner in Saskatchewan and thought, ‘Wouldn’t that be nice?’” she said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

“It’s very nice.”

Roth said she is still trying to decide what to do with the money.

“It’s so hard to wrap my head around,” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘Do we pay things off? Do we save it?’ So many things we can do.”

The ticket was purchased at the Co-op Rosthern C-Store.