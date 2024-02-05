'It’s very slippery': Pedestrians brace for icy sidewalks

Slick sidewalks are becoming a roadblock for walkers and runners in Winnipeg. The treacherous commute is forcing pedestrians to take the road more travelled.

“We’re spending a lot of time walking on the bare pavement or what we hope is bare. But you know, that’s a little dangerous too,” said Norwood Flats resident Barry Armstrong.

“It’s very slippery,” said Alison Preston, who also lives in the area. “I’ve got cleats on the bottom of my boots which are really helpful but I still have to pay very close attention to where I walk.

“We don’t want to fall down,” Preston said.

According to Armstrong and Preston, even their 12-year-old Siberian husky isn’t immune to the slick sidewalks.

“It’s unbelievable,” Armstrong said. “Even with her claws she’s slipping on the ice and so even for her it’s a struggle.”

CTV News reached out to the City of Winnipeg for comment, but was referred to the city’s website. In an article published online, streets maintenance manager Michael Cantor said the city is doing what it can to make things easier, “but it’s difficult to keep all sidewalks, pathways, and roadways free of ice and surfaces smooth.”

The patchy pathways are also forcing runners to find new routes. With the river trail out of commission, David Cormie jogs around the neighbourhood.

“Running on the sidewalk right now is pretty bad because it’s slippery with ice,” Cormie said. “The roads are a bit more clear. They’re wet but they’re still safe.”

Cormie said the warm weather has worsened conditions for runners.

“They put sand and salt on the roads and on the sidewalks and that makes it slushy,” he said.

While Winnipeggers can expect to see pools, puddles and ice patches on their pathways, retailers say there are ways to stop a slip-up before it happens.

“Proper footwear is really important for this type of weather,” said City Park Runners owner Jonathan Torchia. “And what that is, is having proper lugs on the bottom of these trail shoes, or these proper shoes that can grip the ice or the hardpack snow…or road or sidewalk.”

Neither the city nor Winnipeg Regional Health Authority track the number of ice-related incidents and injuries, but they did offer tips to avoid slipping and falling. Both recommend walking slowly with your hands out of your pockets in case you need to brace yourself and wear winter footwear with good treads.

Winnipeg residents can request sanding on slippery roads or sidewalks online.