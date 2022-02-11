'It's very stressful': U of L students adjust, concerned about ongoing faculty strike

Faculty members at the University of Lethbridge were out walking picket lines on Friday, a day after a contract settlement couldn’t be reached, leading to a strike.

That means that after having just returned to in-person classes after the winter break, students are again out of the classroom.

“Since hearing about the strike, life has been tumultuous to say the least,” said Amy Cran, an anthropology student at the university.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, the University of Lethbridge locked out faculty members.

“It feels like our trust is broken, we don't know where to go for advice, we don't feel supported, we feel like we're just a tool being used,” said Kathleen Mah, an anthropology student at the U of L.

During the strike, students will not have to attend classes, complete assignments, or engage in any faculty-supported activities. Students say the lack of communication from the university has only added unnecessary stress during these times.

“There has been no communication and no support. The university hasn't even addressed the financial burden on students, it's like completely out of the picture,” said Mah.

Nearly 9,000 students are being affected by the current faculty strike. Cran is also a research assistant and has been told that “the U of L will not allow professors to validate hours of work in order to get paid during the strike.”

“Instead they've requested that our professor’s estimate what our hours are going be up until Feb. 21. So, past that date we will effectively be laid off from our positions, and that's really concerning for a lot of students to not have that income because that pays for a lot of basic things for people like their rent, their gas and groceries,” said Cran.

Students at the university have shown their support and solidary with the faculty, holding a rally in late January.

For students living in residence, the U of L will no longer charge the cancelation fee for those who may choose to leave, a bill of about $400, a compromise the Students' Union says is a move in the right direction.

“I think they'd rather have folks who are a little happy to take a bit of a refund and go home than have to stay somewhere where they might not want to be,” said John Carter, president of the organization of residence students.

In a statement from the U of L, students remain the top priority for the school.

“The University has established contingency plans to help mitigate impacts and support students. These plans are being shared with students and other stakeholders at appropriate times, through the strike action.”

“Students will continue to have access to support services during the strike. The University will be assessing the impact of the strike on academic instruction on a weekly basis, and updating students as needed through our online assets, direct email and internal communications channels.”

The strike comes after 92 per cent of faculty members voted in favour of striking due to labour negotiations with the U of L’s board of governors.

Mah says she's worried for what the remainder of the semester will look like, but is in support of the strike.

“It’s very stressful, this is supposed to be my last semester, and it's making me question my graduation date and stuff like that, but I 100 per cent think this strike is necessary,” said Mah.