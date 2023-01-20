'It’s very surreal': Sask. couple wins $1M playing Lotto Max

A Saskatchewan couple won $1 million playing Lotto Max.

Shawn and Barb Heaver from Dorintosh said it took over a month for them to check their winning ticket, according to a Sask. Lotteries news release.

They had purchased a ticket for the November 25 draw at the Discovery Co-Op Battleford Square at 81 Battleford Crossing. A month later Barb had the tickets checked by a cashier at a local store.

At first, the cashier told Barb she had won $10,000, but it quickly changed.

“No, wait, you won $1 million,” the cashier told her.

“It’s a one with six zeroes,” the cashier said.

Barb called her husband and asked him to come home, the news release said.

She also told him about the win.

The Heavers said they will be using the money to pay off bills and take a vacation in the spring.

“It’s very surreal, it’s a blessing for sure,” Barb said.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Shawn said.