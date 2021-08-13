'It’s worrisome going into a fourth wave': WECHU on local vaccine rates

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to urge local residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to rise.

The Health Unit says, on a daily basis, 340 residents are receiving their first jab across Windsor-Essex.

“I think we all thought we would have been much more farther ahead as far of the number of individuals who have had at least their first dose but definitely fully vaccinated given the capacity in our community and supply,” said Nicole Dupuis, Chief Executive Officer, Friday.

In total, 77.1% of WEC residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose while 69.2% of WEC residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated.

Local Health officials confirm the majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated.

“We are seeing more people go into public settings whether it’s restaurants, gyms,” says Ramsey D'Souza, manager of epidemiology. “Once people contract the virus, they bring it home which then spreads to family members who aren’t fully vaccinated.”

Dupuis reminds Canadians that both vaccination and good adherence to public safety measures is what will help us get through the fourth wave.

Public safety measures aren’t being followed strongly,” she adds. “Social distancing and masking remains an issue.”