'It's your money, you can spend it how you want': Local business owner redefines ‘shop local’

A local business owner is analyzing what it means to shop local this holiday season.

Iron Kettle Bread Boutique owner Benjamin Leblanc-Beaudoin shared his feelings in a social media post that’s quickly gained traction with the message, don’t feel obligated to support the little guy.

“We have to stop bashing and shaming people about where they need to spend their money and that they aren't doing enough,” Leblanc-Beaudoin said.

He said he’s not surprised at a report from the Bank of Montreal stating 77 per cent of Canadians feel inflation is impacting their holiday spending.

"It's your money. You can spend it how you want," Leblanc-Beaudoin said. “You don't owe anybody anything, especially not businesses."

He believes the phrase ‘support local’ is over used.

However, many in the tourism sector disagree.

Shop #YQG is a marketing and awareness campaign launched in 202 hoping to keep retail dollars in the community while the world was facing a pandemic.

“The support local campaign has always been about supporting family and friends and people who support local business like never before to help sustain them through this winter shoulder season,” Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, said.

The website serves as a one shop stop for those looking to support local shopping options, and even offers a holiday gift guide.

But Leblanc-Beaudoin says it’s not just local artisans that need our support.

“In Comber we have a Tim Hortons. The people who own it are my friends. They hire people from my community. And they give back more than anyone else. We need them. I need them,” he explained. “It doesn't matter if the company is you know, a multinational because they do have 60 employees."

In the end, Orr says there is room for everyone.

“There's enough business for a big box malls Amazon, but we want you to also consider local because they are the local artisans and makers that live right here in Windsor Essex,” he said.