Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale

It’s one of the biggest events of the years for Saint John, N.B., book lovers.

“People get pretty excited about this event,” says Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John Executive Director Laurie Collins. “It’s like Christmas.”

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Saint John opened their eighteenth annual Big Book Sale on Saturday inside Brunswick Square, with well over 50,000 books of all types available.

And the best part, all books are just two dollars or less.

“We try to keep the prices very reasonable for folks,” Collins says. “And just try to make it so people can get their year long stock of reading for a good price.”

Collins says customers should come out to the event a couple of times throughout the week, as new books are constantly being put on the tables for sale as other books are sold.

“Even 10 years ago we were like ‘well this can’t possibly go on for forever,’” says Collins. “But it seems to be getting better and better every year, bigger and better.”

The fundraiser brings in an average of over $20,000 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters youth mentorship programs in the community. Collins says it’s one of the biggest fundraiser events on the calendar each year for the organization.

“Being a non-profit and trying to provide mentoring programs for kids in our community,” says Collins. “We rely on fundraisers like this to be able to serve kids at a high quality level and to give them something that will benefit them for their lifetime. Having the communities’ support for something like this is very important for the agency.”

The event will continue Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the main floor of Brunswick Square.

