'It shows respect': Northern students paint display to celebrate 100th anniversary of poppy’s adoption

An art project began last fall in northeastern Ontario to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the red poppy's adoption as the symbol of remembrance.

Now, poppy paintings, made by students from two elementary schools, hang row-on-row at the Callander Bay Heritage Museum.

Students from M.T. Davidson Public School and St. Theresa Catholic School worked with the Royal Canadian Legion and the museum to paint 100 pictures of the flower to be displayed.

"It shows respect to the people that served," M.T. Davidson Public School Grade 3 student Jakob Daniher said.

"My great grandfather, Ray Daniher, was in World War II as well as my great, great grandfathers Joseph Aultman and Rod Leroy."

A museum volunteer went into the schools and led a poppy painting workshop with the students. The artwork was also photographed and printed as greeting cards.

"It's important for us to do this because we got to show our respect for the people that are in the army and it shows that we care for them," said M.T. Davidson Public School Grade 5 student Emma Byrne.

Both the students and the museum encourage everyone to remember the sacrifices made every day not just on Remembrance Day.

"It’s a great opportunity to do something to involve the schools and to also involve the legion and bridge that gap between generations," said Natasha Wiatr, the museum's curator.

In July 1921, the Great War Veterans' Association -- which would unify with other groups to form the Canadian Legion in 1925 -- selected the poppy as this symbol and 100 years later it is still worn as a sign of respect and remembrance for those who fought and sacrificed on behalf of the country.

The history of the poppy extends beyond Lt.-Col. John McCrae’s famous poem 'In Flanders Fields,' about the native flower seen along the Western Front during the First World War.

Although Moina Michael is often viewed as the originator of using the poppy as remembrance, it was a French woman, Anna Guérin, who was responsible for "Poppy Days" in some U.S. states in 1920 that benefited the widows and orphans of the war.

Inspired by her own success, "The Poppy Lady from France" turned her attention further abroad toward the British Legion in hopes of having them accept the poppy as a symbol of remembrance as well.

"The children are so talented. The credit goes to the teachers and the faculty," said Royal Canadian Legion #445 President Marc Picard.

"Some of the teachers are veterans themselves and a lot of them have family who are veterans and they encourage the kids and educate the kids."

The poppy display will be up on the wall until the end of the summer.