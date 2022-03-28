It shows us what’s possible': Waterloo Region reacts to Canadian men’s soccer victory

For the first time since 1986, the Canadian men’s soccer team is going to the World Cup.

Fans packed into Edelweiss Tavern in Kitchener on Sunday to see Canada secure its ticket to the biggest stage in soccer with a 4-0 win over Jamaica at BMO Field in Toronto.

“In ’86 we were hoping to score a goal, let alone win a game,” one fan told CTV News at Edelweiss.

“It’s good for Canada, it’s good for the kids, it’s good for the grownups and it’s making us proud,” said another.

One of the proud people who got to watch the game from the stands at BMO Field was Jill Tracey, an associate professor who specializes in sport psychology at Wilfrid Laurier University.

“It was a historic moment and to be able to witness that, it shows us what’s possible,” said Tracey.

Sunday demonstrated the game’s powerful ability to bring people together, she said.

“When you look at the makeup of the Canadian men's team, this is also a Canadian immigrant story,” Tracey said.

That’s something that means a lot to Waterloo United player Costa Kourvetaris, whose family is from Greece.

“Canada is a more diverse country compared to other countries around the world,” Kourvetaris said.

He said he’s also been inspired by the level of focus of the national team’s players, even when the pandemic sidelined practices and games.

“I've gotten a good work ethic by myself. Before I wasn't the best with doing stuff by myself,” he said.

As the sport continues to grow in Canada, experts say it’s the examples set by the men’s and women’s teams that are maybe greater than the game of soccer itself.

“It's showing young Canadian athletes what is possible,” Tracey said.