'It sounds heavenly': Vinyl sales continue to groove

Every Wednesday morning, Karl Barter unloads the latest shipment of records at Frank's Music in Moncton.

Barter and his family have spent a lifetime selling music in all sorts of different formats, but today, records are his top seller.

“Vinyl sales have been snowballing for the last 10 years. Just crazy, out of control. CD sales are still pretty good. I thought vinyl may have peaked a few years ago, but it’s still going,” said Barter.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America [RIAA], record revenues grew 17 per cent to $1.2 billion in 2022, the 16th straight year of growth.

Last year, the classic vinyl album outsold compact discs in units for the first time since 1987.

Forty-one million LPs were sold compared to 33 million compact discs.

“Vinyl has been something that the music industry were looking for. Something to save the industry all through the years and it was right in front of their eyes the whole time,” said Barter.

Spin-It Records & Video owner Patrick Parise has tens of thousands of records and CDs in stock, but like Barter, the record is king at his shop.

“If it wasn't for the vinyl resurgence of the last 10 to 15 years we'd be closed a long time ago,” said Parise. CDs still sell, but not in the numbers they did in the 90s and early 2000s.”

Streaming is still how most people purchase and listen to music but 20-year-old Jeff Oulton would rather have something to hold on to.

“For me, it's the collectability, and I get some satisfaction knowing I'm supporting the artist rather than streaming it and they only get a fraction of a penny per listen. But I can buy the vinyl and I know it's going right to them,” said Oulton.

Parise wasn’t surprised at all by the report from the RIAA which was released last week. He said there’s a lot of appeal to shopping and buying new and used records.

“There’s something about going into a store, there’s good music playing, you’re amongst other music enthusiasts including the staff. Having a discussion about music with people, getting out there. Then holding something in your hands. It’s tactile,” said Parise.

Collecting is part of it too

“Downloading an MP3 file or having Spotify, it’s a passive experience,” said Parise. “Whereas this way, you’re really into it. You’re involving yourself in the experience.”

Barter has some advice for anyone interested in joining the vinyl craze.

“The price has gone up on a lot of the vinyl over the years. It’s not 1985 anymore. But definitely go for the top 50 that you love,” said Barter. “There’s new releases coming out every week so always look for the deals.”

Parise says people new to record collecting should invest in a quality sound system and avoid cheap models found at some big box stores.

“Put on a record on a good record player with a good needle on a good stereo, it sounds heavenly,” said Parise.

Both record store owners sell a lot of classic albums by bands like the Beatles, Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac.

“But Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were the big sellers from last year,” said Barter.