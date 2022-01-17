'It still doesn't feel real:' Collingwood homicide victim's daughters struggle with his death

The daughters of a Collingwood man who was found dead in an apartment late last week in what police have deemed a homicide say they are struggling to come to terms with their loss.

"It still doesn't feel real to me, and it feels like a nightmare I'll wake up from," said Dariane Caines.

Police report Donald Caines' body was discovered inside an apartment on Hurontario Street early Friday morning.

Caines' daughters described him as having a positive, warm personality.

"If you asked him how much he loved his kids, it was undeniable," Dariane Caines said.

"He was so positive and talked to everybody on the street," said Breanna Jessiman, Donald's other daughter.

She recalled via Facetime how her dad would bring them around town. "He just had the biggest smile on his face when he would bring us to each store."

"He seemed so proud," Jessiman offered.

Police charged 54-year-old Lawrence Caines with the first-degree murder of Donald Caines.

Investigators haven't officially confirmed the relationship between the victim and the man arrested, but Donald's daughters say the two were brothers who battled their own mental health demons.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday, still, the circumstances surrounding the Collingwood man's demise have yet to be released, including the cause of death.

Police are continuing their investigation and encourage anyone with information to contact the Collingwood OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help cover the funeral costs, having raised over $4,500.