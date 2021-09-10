'It still hasn't sunk in': Coquitlam lottery winner still can't believe her luck
It took four scans of her Lotto 6/49 ticket before Violeta Santos finally believed what she was seeing.
The Coquitlam woman had won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the lottery's July 21 draw.
"I couldn't believe it," Santos said in a news release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.
"I always wanted to win big and hoped to win big, but I was surprised that I did."
The odds of winning the guaranteed $1 million prize vary depending on the number of tickets sold for that particular draw. The odds of winning the Lotto 6/49 grand prize are one in 13,983,816, according to BCLC.
Now that she's $1 million richer, Santos told BCLC she plans to do some renovations on her home.
She also plans to share some of her prize with family and save some of it for travel and retirement.
“It still hasn’t sunk in," Santos told BCLC. "It feels good though.”
-
Voters frustrated by long lines, wait times at Waterloo Region advance polling stationsIf you're looking to vote at an advanced polling station this weekend, you might want to book more time than you think to cast your ballot.
-
'Skill level looks great': Lethbridge Hurricanes back on the ice for training campLethbridge hockey fans are one step closer to being able to cheer on their hometown Hurricanes and the ENMAX Centre, as well as the team couldn't be more excited.
-
The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta begins this weekendThis September 10th - 12th, visitors are invited to get a look behind the studio doors of some of southern Alberta’s most celebrated artists, who have turned the Cowboy Trail into a beehive of creative lives.
-
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuriesThe Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
-
Bring your own pencil: Advance polls open in Simcoe Muskoka with new safety measuresMany voters in Barrie took the first opportunity to cast their ballot, with long lines forming outside polling stations Friday as advanced voting got underway.
-
'This about maintaining a safe workplace,' Barrie mayor supports disciplinary action for unvaccinated staffOne day after the City of Barrie announced its staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 20, its mayor says it is following the example set by many large Canadian employers doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.
-
'Our bride doesn't have a wedding dress': Local brides left hanging after closure of bridal shopIf planning a wedding during a pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, imagine not having a dress for your big day.
-
Island Lake Health and Healing Centre opens doors of new facilityA new Indigenous health and healing centre is now open in Winnipeg.
-
2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington State near B.C. borderOfficials in Washington State say they've located a second Asian giant hornet nest in as many months in Whatcom County, just over the B.C. border.