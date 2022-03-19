'It sure beats standing outside': Indoor dining reopens to Sudbury's vulnerable

The easing of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions has reopened the doors at the Samaritan Centre in Sudbury.

After two long years, two food providers there have returned to in-person dining after only being able to offer take-out.

More than 100 people gathered inside Saturday to share each other's company and eat while it rained outside.

"The isolation is difficult and barriers are difficult. And here there is someone to sit and talk to and someone to have a smile behind that cup of coffee," said Debbie Walsh, a long-time volunteer at the Elgin Street Mission.

The mission's motto is "hope starts with a meal."

And brunch this weekend had special meaning to volunteers serving the food with indoor dining back on the menu.

"It's been cold in the winter. They can't, you know, it's been too cold to sit and socialize,' said Kim Kmit, another volunteer at the Elgin Street Mission.

"They can come in here. They can talk. They can talk to us, you know, get help if they need it. Face to face is just different and it's always better."

For the past two years, food has been served from a take out window because of COVID-19 protocols. While clients said they were grateful for the service, they are happy and relieved to return to indoor dining.

"It sure beats standing outside. At least in here, it's raining outside, we are sitting inside, so it's definitely nice," said Cory Gould, who said he eats at the Elgin Street Mission regularly.

The clients told CTV News there is also special meaning to gathering, socializing and sharing a meal.

"It's nice to actually socialize and talk to people instead of just say 'hi, bye' and go," said Gould.

Another man said the opportunity to socialize sure beats the feelings of isolation.

"In the community area, we sit at tables. I guess that is good too. I think it has something to do with people organizing how they go about their life just by who they sit with," said James Weisbrod, another client at the Elgin Street Mission.