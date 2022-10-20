'It takes a lot for a woman to come forward': Woman’s advocacy group hopes case review will lead to more police reforms

London Police Chief Steve Williams says he's satisfied that two sexual assault investigations involving hockey players were conducted appropriately.

Hockey culture, policing and concerns about how sexual assault accusers are treated were put at a crossroads again last week after TSN reporter Rick Westhead spoke with a woman who says she was assaulted in London four years ago.

The victim says she was dating a hockey player and they went to a house party in March of 2018 with other hockey players.

She told police she was assaulted by a member of the Western University men’s hockey team who was attending King's University College at the time.

She also reported that she was assaulted again by a semi-professional player later in the same day. Westhead posted his story last week, which included claims that police tried to discourage the woman from pressing charges.

Shortly after the article was posted, Williams ordered a review of two the investigations after the report published.

Williams issued a statement Thursday morning saying, "An internal review of the sexual assault investigations noted below have been completed, and I am satisfied that they were conducted appropriately."

The initial police investigations resulted in one man being charged, with a peace-bond ordered by the court.

No charges were laid as a result of the other investigation.

"My initial thought is that I'm happy a review has taken place,” says Jen Dunn. Dunn executive director of the London Abused Women's Centre (LAWC).

She says encouraged that the woman came forward to tell her story so it can be a catalyst for further police reforms — starting with what happens during the initial contact.

"It takes a lot for a woman to come forward in the first place,” Dunn says. “We know that only six per cent of sexual assaults get reported. From there, further to that, only one in five meet the court system. So already women have this idea of what is going to happen to them."

Williams declined an interview but in his statement said, “The investigations were conducted in accordance with LPS procedure, ensuring the victim was supported through referral to victim services, and that her wishes with respect to charges were followed.”

Williams says the police service continues to work with the London Violence Against Women Community Advocacy Group.

LAWC has a representative on that group, along with members of other community agencies. Dunn says even in the last four years steps have been taken to improve police interactions with those alleging sexual assault but more needs to be done, "Police do a great job at working with victim service's and victim services will refer to agencies in the community but that has to be a priority."

The March 2018 incidents have not been linked to sexual assault allegations involving Canadian World Junior hockey team members in July of 2018.