‘It takes a lot out of them’: Windsor family raising money for ‘devastating’ disease

The Fedak family is hoping one day there will be a cure for Crohn's Disease -- an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

“It is an awful disease,” says Jackie Fedak, whose daughter Jessie, 18, was diagnosed with Crohn's two years ago.

“Within eight months she had seven surgeries (or) surgical procedures,” says Fedak. “She's had four drains in her abdomen for the abscesses, one in her back. She's had blood clots, PICC line infections, she's had bowel obstructions.”

As a result of all the family has been going through, they decided to organize a fundraiser, a “show and shine” car show Sunday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 594.

They were overwhelmed by the turnout, as they had to move dozens of cars into an “overflow” lot next door.

“You feel good when you're doing something,” says Fedak who tells CTV News they endured years of miss-diagnoses for why Jessie wasn’t gaining weight.

“Hers was one of the most severe cases in London that they had seen in approximately eight years,” doctors told Fedak. “It is devastating. It takes a lot out of them.”

Inspite of the diagnosis, Fedak says her daughter has been able to graduate high school even though she took considerable time off when she was severely sick.

The family is also participating in the Gutsy Walk in Windsor on June 4.

“We are hoping to raise money for the children's camp, ‘Camp Got to Go’ and (the) Crohns and Colitis foundation. Just for research and hopefully maybe one day a cure,” says Fedak.