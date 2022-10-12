'It takes you right back': Officer deaths bring back memories for local widow

It’s a club that no one ever wants to join.

Heather Pham became a member when her late husband, OPP Const. Vu Pham was killed in the line of duty on Mar. 8, 2010.

“The shock of it doesn’t seem to ever minimize,” she tells CTV News London. “Just because it’s a police officer, doesn’t mean it’s any easier. Doesn’t mean it’s any harder.”

Pham was a 15 year OPP veteran. He was killed while responding to a domestic situation east of Clinton, Ont. 12 years ago. He pulled over a pickup truck, and was fatally shot as he was getting out of his cruiser.

When Heather heard about the deaths of two South Simcoe officers, killed in a shootout on Tuesday night in Innisfil, Ont., she once again went through the emotions she first experienced more than a decade ago.

“The feelings. The nausea,” she says. “It takes you right back. You hurt for the family, for your own family, and for your kids who have to relive it.”

There was little in terms of community support when Heather’s husband died, but that’s changed, she says.

She’s involved with a group called Survivors of Law Enforcement (SOLE), meant to bring people going though similar losses together.

“They’re all so grateful,” she says. “They can be who they are. They know that we get it.”

Unfortunately, she says, it’s a group that’s only getting larger.

“[We want to] wrap around these families with our support, our love, and just want them to know that they’re not alone because we’re here for them,” she says.