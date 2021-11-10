'It tells you his story': Stratford family proud to see banners featuring local veterans

A Stratford, Ont. woman says she is proud to see a photo of her late husband on a banner hanging in the downtown.

Fran Shantz, 98, says her husband Bruce was part of the Air Force and stationed in Germany during the Second World War. He passed away in the 70s.

Among many things he was part of, Bruce landed in France six days after D-Day and helped to build the air strips for incoming planes.

“It puts names and faces together... it’s been so long now since the war but it’s nice when things are revived,” said Fran, speaking with CTV News.

Calling her the “matriarch of the family,” Fran’s granddaughter Rachel Aitcheson, who never got to meet her grandfather, says her family was “blown away” and “super proud “ to see his photo on the banner.When Bruce returned home from the war in early 1946, he and Fran were married in October of the same year and went on to have six kids, raising their family in the Festival City.

Also reflecting on the banner, Bruce and Fran’s son Patrick Shantz said, “It’s terrific to see the communities recognizing those for their service and sacrifice in this way.”

“You can see who he is and that he was in the service, it’s not just a picture of him, it tells you his story,” said Fran

The banner initiative is in its fourth year and was organized by the Stratford Perth Museum.