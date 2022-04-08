'It was a beautiful feeling': Bonnie Raitt performs song written by Manitoba-based band on Jimmy Kimmel Live

It was a beautiful and overwhelming moment for two Manitoba-based musicians when American blues singer Bonnie Raitt performed their song on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On the late-night talk show Thursday, Raitt performed her take on 'Made Up Mind' – a song originally written and released by Dave and Joey Landreth of The Bros. Landreth.

"It's pretty, pretty tremendous," Joey told CTV News Winnipeg. "Bonnie Raitt is legitimately one of our greatest heroes, (we) grew up listening to her music and we've had the chance to cross paths with her a couple of times and make friends with her a little bit."

The brothers first crossed paths with Raitt while playing at the Winnipeg Folk Festival in 2014, which the American singer was headlining.

"In the middle of our set Joey looked over stage left and there was a shock of red hair, and he immediately went eyes forward and pretended that he didn't see it, and tried not to be intimidated by the fact that Bonnie Raitt was watching our set," Dave said.

Following the show, the brothers met up with Raitt and spent some time together backstage and have stayed connected through the years.

"She had sort of planted the seed that she's always looking for songs. Joey had offered up anything that we've ever recorded – you're welcome to at any point," Dave said.

Fast forward to the winter of 2021 when Dave said they were told by Raitt's management team that she had just cut one of their songs – Made Up Mind.

Raitt's take on The Bros. Landreth song is the first single in her new album 'Just Like That' which is set to be released April 22.

The song 'Made Up Mind' was first released by The Bros. Landreth back in 2015, but was written a few years before then, following a musical pilgrimage to Nashville where the brothers wound up getting a record deal.

"One of the guys that we sat down with was a dude named Jonathan Singleton, and Joey and I had one of the most intimidating songwriting sessions of our life," Dave said. "We wrote that song and we left with this track and extremely proud and excited to the song,"

The moment the brothers heard Bonnie Raitt perform their song on Jimmy Kimmel Live was one they said they couldn't have dreamed of.

"It's not like you're sitting there as a youngster going, I can't wait to watch one of my heroes sing one of my songs on national TV. You just don't have that thought," said Joey. "So it was a beautiful feeling, overwhelming for sure, but really beautiful."

The Bros. Landreth are set to release their new album 'Come Morning' on May 13, and have plans to continue touring in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

"We've got a pretty full year of doing our job, which we're really, really very excited about and grateful that we get the opportunity to do again," Joey said.