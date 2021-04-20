'It was a chaotic situation': Sask. RCMP officer helps rescue person caught in motel blaze

Two Mounties from the Rosthern detachment are being credited for their quick response to a motel fire in the community last week.

A fire tore through the town's motel on April 14.

On the night of the fire, shortly before 1:30 a.m., the officers were responding to a call at the motel when they were alerted about the fire, RCMP said in a news release.

The officers immediately turned on their vehicle's siren to help alert anyone inside the motel.

One of the officers then rushed into the hotel and began checking rooms for people, RCMP said.

He was alerted that someone was still in a room and quickly entered.

Flames were climbing up and over the room's door, melting the ceiling as the officer and the person escaped the room, according to RCMP.

“It was a chaotic situation,” Sgt. Jacqueline Spence, commander of the Rosthern detachment, said in the release

“Members were able to navigate through smoke, flames and the possibility of the building caving in," Spence said.

While the fire resulted in the total loss of the motel, there were no critical injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.