'It was a dream come true': Moncton teen top Maritimer picked in QMJHL draft

Monday was a night to remember for the Gill family.

Fifteen-year-old Spencer was picked 5th overall in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) draft by the Rimouski Oceanic.

The defenceman, who won a national Midget AAA championship with the Moncton Flyers in May, was the highest player selected from Atlantic Canada.

"It was really a feeling I've never had before,” said Spencer. “It's what I've worked for since I was a little kid, so really it was a dream come true."

Younger brother Zach plays defence for the Under-15 Moncton Hawks, while big brother Dyllan has played two seasons with the Royun-Noranda Huskies in the QMJHL.

"It's boys turned into men," said Dyllan.

"Midget hockey, it's a lot of younger guys trying to make it to the next step to major junior, and major junior is a business. It's your life. You're there, you're living away from home and you're there for hockey."

While they live in Moncton now, all three boys grew up playing their minor hockey in Riverview. Getting to see two of her boys drafted to play in the Canadian Hockey League was special to their parents Melissa and Jamie.

"They've sacrificed a lot in making different choices along their hockey path," said Melissa.

"As a parent, you couldn't be prouder. We've always encouraged them to give 100 per cent no matter what and always be humble."

Zach also hopes to be drafted into the Quebec league someday and gladly takes advice from his big brothers.

"When we're outside shooting pucks, they make sure I don't make that extra stick handle to get the shot off quick and stuff like that," said Zach.

If Spencer makes the Oceanic, he'll play against Dyllan for the first time ever at some point during the season.

"It's going to be fun being able to compete against him at a high level and it's really going to be a night to remember for everyone," said Spencer. "Me, him and the whole family."

Dyllan is looking forward to the chance to play against his little brother, but admits it will be strange.

"It's going to be the first time I'll ever be on the other side of the ice as him, but it'll be pretty cool," said Dyllan. ​

"For my parents, I'm sure it'll be a special moment seeing two of their boys on the same ice surface."

​The Gills are still celebrating Spencer's big night, but another celebration could be coming this weekend. Eighteen-year-old Dyllan is eligible for this year's NHL draft taking place in Montreal from July 7 to 8.