'It was a huge community need': State of the art basketball facility up and running in Regina

HoopLife has put its finishing touches on Saskatchewan’s only basketball based facility.

“There are a lot of sports facilities but we are the only one that is focused only on basketball,” said CEO and founder of HoopLife, Andrew Gottselig.

Since HoopLife’s inception in 2017, it was only renting out space for its programs.

“We always had this dream for this facility and then when COVID happened, we had to do it because we couldn’t get into any gyms,” said Gottselig.

The new facility, which is located at 661 Solomon Cres. had a soft opening in November but it took until May to finish putting everything together, including their training centre.

“Being from Saskatchewan, it’s always hockey and football and growing up we didn’t really have anything like this so I’m quite jealous to be honest,” said Ernie Malbeuf whose two kids attend HoopLife.

“I think it makes sense not just for basketball but the fact that they’re doing like weight training and stuff to help get these kids to the next level.”

Programs are offered 52 weeks of the year for ages 4 to 18 plus. Summer camps will begin in a couple weeks.

“It was a huge community need to give kids a chance to play seven days a week, 52 weeks a year,” said Gottselig.

“It’s so big (here) and anyone can come in. You don’t have to be a specific skill level. I just love it here and I’ve made so many friends here,” said 12-year-old Eli Molesky.

Molesky also noted how much his skill level on the court has improved since attending HoopLife, thanks to the help of his coaches.

“The team and coaches and the people we have working for HoopLife, they’re motivated to help kids be confident and successful. They’re motivated to help make this community a better place and that’s what brings it all to life,” said Gottselig.

